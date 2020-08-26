Moran (concussion) is out of Wednesday's starting lineup against the White Sox.
Per Adam Berry of MLB.com, manager Derek Shelton said that Moran was available off the bench Tuesday, but the corner infielder didn't play in the Pirates' 4-0 loss in the series opener. The 27-year-old may not be a part of Wednesday's lineup because lefty Dallas Keuchel is on the mound for Chicago, though Moran has seen time against southpaws in 2020.
