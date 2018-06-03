Pirates' Colin Moran: Not in Sunday's lineup
Moran is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.
Moran, who slugged a solo homer in Saturday's contest, will be positioned on the bench as the Pirates close out the series against Michael Wacha and the Cardinals. David Freese takes over at third base.
