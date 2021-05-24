General manager Ben Cherington said that Moran (groin) continues to progress but has yet to run the bases, 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh reports.
The general manager said the team will track his baseball activities over the next few days and then determine whether a rehab assignment is necessary. "Once you get past 10 days, two weeks, it's at least worth considering a rehab assignment," Cherington said. "We haven't made that determination yet."
