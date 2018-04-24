Moran is not in the lineup Tuesday as the Pirates host the Tigers.

Moran and David Freese have largely been platooning at third base. Freese has started against every lefty but starts against a righty for the second time this season Tuesday. It's a bit of an odd move, as the Tigers will start a southpaw in Matt Boyd on Wednesday, so Moran will likely sit two days in a row. The 25-year-old's .270/.329/.381 line through his first 19 games with the Pirates certainly isn't good enough to necessitate an everyday role at third base, though Freese's .226/.294/.452 line isn't much better.