Moran is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Reds.

The 25-year-old Moran is expected to get an extended look down down the stretch, but he'll give way to Pablo Reyes at third base Tuesday with left-hander Cody Reed toeing the rubber for the Reds. He's hitting just .179 in 56 at-bats against southpaws this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories