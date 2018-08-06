Moran is not starting Monday in Colorado.

As he usually does, Moran will head to the bench with a lefty on the mound (Kyle Freeland, in this case). David Freese will return to the lineup after missing one game with a forearm contusion. The Pirates are expected to face righties in the next two games, so Moran will get his opportunities to take advantage of the launching pad at Coors Field.

