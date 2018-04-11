Pirates' Colin Moran: Out of lineup Wednesday
Moran is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday.
Moran will head back to the bench after going 1-for-3 with a walk during Tuesday's victory. David Freese will draw the start at the hot corner while batting sixth in the order.
