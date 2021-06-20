site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Colin Moran: Out versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
Moran is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland.
The lefty-hitting Moran will exit the starting nine with southpaw Sam Hentges on the hill for Cleveland. Erik Gonzalez will fill in for Moran at first base.
