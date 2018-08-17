Moran is out of the starting lineup versus the Cubs on Friday.

Moran will remain on the bench for a second straight game with southpaw Cole Hamels on the hill for Chicago. With additional left-handers Mike Montgomery and Jose Quintana on tap for the Cubs this weekend, Moran may not see much playing time over the course of this series. David Freese will draw another start at third base in his place.

More News
Our Latest Stories