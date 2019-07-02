Moran went 5-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 18-5 win over the Cubs.

It was Moran's first career five-hit contest as several Pirates ended the night with personal records. The slugging infielder owns a .286/.331/.479 slash line with 25 extra-base hits and 46 RBI in 251 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories