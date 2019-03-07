Moran went 2-for-2 with a walk, serving as designated hitter against the Red Sox on Wednesday.

He's facing a stiff challenge for the starting third baseman's job from Jung Ho Kang. Even after Wednesday's strong offensive showing, Moran has just three hits in 16 Grapefruit League at-bats. The 26-year-old has Kang to contend with in 2019 and Ke'Bryan Hayes as soon as in 2020.