Moran went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an RBI single in Saturday's 8-0 win over Cleveland.

Moran knocked in Ke'Bryan Hayes with a single in the first inning to open the scoring. In the fourth, Moran provided the final runs of the game with his 10th long ball of the year. The 27-year-old has added 23 RBI, 28 runs scored and a .254/.333/.486 slash line in 51 games this season.