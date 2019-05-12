Moran went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk Sunday against the Cardinals.

Moran knocked home a pair of insurance runs in the eighth inning on a double to right field, extending Pittsburgh's lead to four. The 26-year-old third baseman has posted a .241/.398/.724 slash line with three homers and 15 RBI through 35 games in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories