Moran will serve as a designated hitter and bat sixth against the Cubs on Tuesday.

He returned from concussion Monday and went 0-for-2, walking twice while scoring one run. The addition of Ke'Bryan Hayes to the roster will likely eat into Moran's playing time at third base, but he's already seen more time at first base and designated hitter in 2020. After bottoming out with a .216/.259/.529 mark on Aug. 7, Moran has lifted his line to .253/.333/.518, courtesy of a .313 batting average in his last 32 at-bats.