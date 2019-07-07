Moran went 4-for-5 with three RBI and two runs in Saturday's 12-2 win over the Brewers.

Moran has now posted 10 hits through the Pirates' first six games of July, with nine of those knocks coming in just two contests. He'll stick in the lineup as the Pirates' third baseman and No. 6 hitter Sunday in the series finale.

