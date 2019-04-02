Moran went 2-for-3 with a double, homer and three RBI in a 6-5 loss to the Cardinals on Monday.

Had the Pirates won, Moran would have been an offensive hero for the second straight Pittsburgh home opener. Last year, Moran smashed a grand slam in the first game of the season at PNC Park. In addition to the nice day at the plate, though, Moran made a couple mistakes in the field, committing one very costly error in the sixth. Moran can really hit, but his defense might determine whether or not he gets regular at-bats in 2019.