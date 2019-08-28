Moran went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 5-4 victory against the Phillies on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old is quietly having a solid season. The analytic crowd won't love him because he owns a .333 on-base percentage and .457 slugging percentage, but Moran is batting .286 with 72 RBI. He's about 10 points ahead of his batting average from last year, and he's on pace for about 90 RBI. Moran also has 13 home runs and 40 runs in 381 at-bats this season.