Moran delivered a pinch-hit homer against the Royals on Tuesday.

While he reached double digits with the dinger, Moran has compiled a disappointing .741 OPS in 2018. The rookie has started only six of 11 games since Sept. 4, but he does offer a .313 batting average with two homers and five RBI for the month. He's likely done enough to retain his starter's job at third base for 2019, but his lack of range in the field and underwhelming power at the plate could push Pittsburgh into considering alternative options.

