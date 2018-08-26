Moran went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's win over the Brewers.

Moran scored on Adam Frazier's homer in the eighth inning before driving home Sean Rodriguez with his second two-bagger of the night in the ninth frame. The 25-year-old is now hitting .275 with a respectable .337 on-base percentage, though his eight homers and .393 slugging percentage leave something to be desired.