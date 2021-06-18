Moran (back) struck out in a pinch-hitting appearance in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals.
Combined with Thursday's off day, there's a good chance Moran returns to the starting lineup Friday. Despite having hit only four home runs in 2021, the first baseman has compiled the best slash line -- .299/.351/.449 in 141 plate appearances -- of his career.
