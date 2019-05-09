Moran went 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit home run in a 9-6 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old's bomb actually extended the Pirates' lead to four, but the Pittsburgh bullpen imploded in the final two innings. Moran has struggled to find his stroke this season and was 3-for-24 (.125) since April 25 coming into the afternoon. Maybe the home run will get him going. Moran is batting .239 with three home runs, 13 RBI and six runs in 71 at-bats this season.