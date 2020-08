Moran went 3-for-4 with three doubles, three runs, one walk and one RBI in a 12-5 win over Milwaukee on Saturday.

The left-handed hitter, who doubled twice against southpaws Saturday, is 6-for-22 with three doubles and a homer against left-handers in 2020. After collecting just seven hits in his first 48 August at-bats, Moran has hits in six of his last eight at-bats. He's 0-for-3 with two walks against Sunday starter Corbin Burnes.