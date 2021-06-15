Moran (back) isn't in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Nationals.
Moran exited Sunday's game against the Brewers with lower-back tightness and didn't play Monday. With lefty Patrick Corbin on the hill for Washington on Tuesday, Moran may have been out of the lineup regardless of the status of his back, so it's not known if he could be an option off the bench. The first baseman can continued to be considered day-to-day at this point, with the Pirates possibly providing further update later Tuesday. Phillip Evans will start at first base and bat eighth in the middle game of the three-game set.