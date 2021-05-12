Moran (groin) resumed some baseball activities Wednesday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Moran was placed on the 10-day injured list with left groin discomfort, but he wasn't shut down for long. It's not yet clear when Moran will be able to return to game action, but it's encouraging to see him resume some activities. Phillip Evans and Erik Gonzalez should continue to fill in at first base while Moran is sidelined.
