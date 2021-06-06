The Pirates reinstated Moran (groin) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Marlins, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Pittsburgh optioned utility man Cole Tucker to Triple-A Indianapolis to create room on the active roster for Moran, who has been on the shelf since May 9 due to left groin discomfort. Moran looked healthy during his three-game rehab assignment at Indianapolis this week, going 3-for-9 with a home run, a double, six RBI and two runs. He should immediately step back in as the Pirates' everyday first baseman.