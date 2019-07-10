Moran, who has settled into a nearly everyday playing role, is slashing .294/.335/.480 with 10 homers and 49 RBI in 269 plate appearances.

He's started 26 of the team's last 32 games, playing mostly at third base but seeing some time at second -- he's totaled nine appearances at second base in 2019. Thanks to a couple monster games at PNC Park, Moran has compiled striking home/road splits. He's slashing .350/.392/.567 at PNC Park and .242/.281/.402 on the road. His improved offensive production is one of Pittsburgh's biggest surprises. Moran compiled 11 extra-base hits (seven doubles, four homers) in June. By comparison, he totaled 10 extra-base hits from June 18 to Sept. 26 in 2018, a span of 226 plate appearances. Moran's defense is adequate at best, but he continues to find the field because of his bat.