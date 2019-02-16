Moran, who spent the offseason working to improve his mobility, will compete with Jung-Ho Kang for the starting third baseman spot, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

He finished with a minus-5 defensive WAR in 2018, second-worst among qualified third basemen. Moran didn't fare much better offensively, slashing .270/.333/.399 in 113 starts at third base. He hit .423 in 26 at-bats as a pinch-hitter, but he still managed only 11 home runs in 415 at-bats. Moran will look for improved consistency in 2019 -- hit hit one homer with a .639 OPS in 193 plate appearances from June 18 to Sept. 8 -- as he battles Kang and top prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes (possibly in September) for playing time.