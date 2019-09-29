Play

Moran (hip) will not play in Sunday's final game against Cincinnati, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh reports.

He hasn't played since Tuesday. Erik Gonzalez continues to start in Moran's place. He finishes the 2019 season with a slash line of .277/.322/.429 with 13 homers and 80 RBI in 503 plate appearances. Moran is the front runner for the third base job heading into 2020, especially with the team keeping top prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes in the minors during September.

More News
Our Latest Stories