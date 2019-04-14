Moran will start at third base and bat fifth Sunday against the Nationals.

After coming through with a pinch-hit home run in Friday's series opener, Moran entered the lineup Saturday and will remain in the starting nine for another day in place of the struggling Jung Ho Kang. The Pirates are hopeful a couple days off will be all Kang needs to get his slumping bat going, so Moran won't be guaranteed steady at-bats heading into the upcoming week.