Moran is batting .345 with no homers and six RBI in 55 Grapefruit League at-bats.

The left-handed hitter, who is expected to get the majority of playing time at third base, has compiled a weak 2:12 BB:K in spring play. His lack of power -- only four doubles -- at hitter-friendly LECOM Park is also disappointing. Moran has totaled only 34 major-league at-bats, making his expected performance difficult to predict. He'll hit seventh or eighth in the batting order, depending on pitching matchups. Moran slashed .308/.373/.543 in 302 Triple-A at-bats in 2017 and hit more homers (18) than ever before. Given PNC Park's short porch in right field, the 25-year-old's certainly worth keeping an eye on.