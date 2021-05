General manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that the team might not know the severity of Moran's (groin) injury for two or three days, 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh reports.

Speaking on his weekly radio show, Cherington said the team will wait to see how Moran responds to treatment before providing a timeline for his return. The 28-year-old is off to a strong start, slashing .297/.352/.468 with four homers and 19 RBI.