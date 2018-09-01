Moran, who will start at third base and bat seventh Saturday, figures to see an uptick in playing time with the trading of third baseman David Freese to the Dodgers.

With Sean Rodriguez designated for assignment and Josh Harrison nursing a hamstring injury, the team has limited options at third base. September callup Pablo Reyes has 25 starts in seven minor-league campaigns at third base, but it looks like Pittsburgh is prepared to give Moran an extended run. The 25-year-old hasn't homered since July 1 and has showed poor range at third, but he did bat .317 in August.