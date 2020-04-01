Pirates' Colin Moran: Set to start at third base
Moran will likely begin the 2020 season as the team's starting third baseman, with prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes waiting in the wings for a promotion to the big leagues.
Moran, who collected 80 RBI last season, could slot fifth in the lineup after Josh Bell. Still, he hasn't excelled offensively in two years with Pittsburgh, hitting .277 with nearly identical slash lines. The 27-year-old hit 13 homers in 503 plate appearances and ranked 23rd among 25 qualified third basemen with a .152 ISO. He's also been a disappointment defensively, posting a minus-21 DRS -- worst among all third basemen. The organization has given Moran -- who was one of four players acquired in the Gerrit Cole trade -- plenty of opportunity, but with a new management team in place, his time in Pittsburgh may be drawing to a close.
