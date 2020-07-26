Moran will play first base and bat cleanup Sunday against the Cardinals.
He has three hits (including a double) in his first seven at-bats. Sunday will mark the third time in as many games he's changed roles, going from third base to designated hitter to first base. Right now he's the hottest hitter on the Pirates squad.
More News
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Expanded role to start season•
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Likely Opening Day starter•
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Will see time at DH•
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Set to start at third base•
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Starting in split-squad game•
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Season over due to injury•