Moran (concussion) was placed on the 7-day injured list Thursday.
Moran suffered a concussion following a collision with Milwaukee's Avisail Garcia over the weekend, and after showing little improvement in the following days, the Pirates opted to send him to the shelf. The 27-year-old will need to clear concussion protocol before he's able to rejoin the Pirates, leaving his return date murky. Jose Osuna is a candidate to see increased at-bats in Moran's absence.
