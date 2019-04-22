Moran, who made his major league debut at second base Sunday, went 0-for-3 with a walk.

He handled all of his chances flawlessly, making it possible the team deploys him at second base sometime again. Starting second baseman Adam Frazier (back) appears on the verge of returning to the starting lineup, however, making it likely that Moran will shift back to a part-time player. Moran is slashing .273/.385/.515 with two homers and nine RBI in 33 at-bats.