Moran is 5-for-21 with two doubles, one homer and a 3:4 BB:K in nine Grapefruit League games.

He's 3-for-7 over the last two games with all three of his spring RBI. Moran might see a reduction of playing time early in the season against lefties due to the addition of Todd Frazier, but it remains to be seen how long the 35-year-old Frazier plays a role on the team. For his part, Moran will look to improve upon the 10 homers he hit in 178 at-bats in 2020.