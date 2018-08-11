Moran is out of the lineup for Saturday's game at San Franscisco, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Moran will hit the bench for the second straight game and has started only four of the Pirates last 10 games. The 25-year-old is slashing .306/.352/.347 since the All-Star break but will cede another start at third base to David Freese.

More News
Our Latest Stories