Moran is not in the lineup Friday against the Marlins.

Moran is off to an excellent start to the season, going 12-for-35 in his first 10 games played, but he'll get another off-day with lefty Dillon Peters taking the hill for Miami. David Freese will pick up a start at the hot corner in his place.

