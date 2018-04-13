Pirates' Colin Moran: Sits against lefty Friday
Moran is not in the lineup Friday against the Marlins.
Moran is off to an excellent start to the season, going 12-for-35 in his first 10 games played, but he'll get another off-day with lefty Dillon Peters taking the hill for Miami. David Freese will pick up a start at the hot corner in his place.
