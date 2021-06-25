site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Colin Moran: Sits against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Moran will hit the bench against lefty Kwang Hyun Kim and the Cardinals on Friday.
Moran's last start against a southpaw came more than two months ago, so it's no surprise to see him sit against Kim. Erik Gonzalez will start at first base in his absence.
