Pirates' Colin Moran: Sits out Sunday
Moran is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Moran is riding a five-game hit streak but will be withheld from the lineup for the second time this series as the Pirates take on lefty Derek Holland. David Freese will assume third base duties in his absence.
