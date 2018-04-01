Pirates' Colin Moran: Sitting for second game of twin bill
Moran is out of the lineup for the second game of the Pirates' doubleheader Sunday against the Tigers.
After going 0-for-6 in his Pirates and season debut Friday, Moran collected his first hit of the campaign in Game 1, doubling to deep left in the top of the third inning. With the Tigers bringing a southpaw (Ryan Carpenter) to the hill for the nightcap, the lefty-hitting Moran will take a seat to make room for another right-handed bat at third base in David Freese.
More News
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Inauspicious start with new team•
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: In lineup for Grapefruit League finale•
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Sees both positives and negatives•
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Prepping for starting role at third base•
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Dealt to Pirates•
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Could see reps in left field•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...