Moran is out of the lineup for the second game of the Pirates' doubleheader Sunday against the Tigers.

After going 0-for-6 in his Pirates and season debut Friday, Moran collected his first hit of the campaign in Game 1, doubling to deep left in the top of the third inning. With the Tigers bringing a southpaw (Ryan Carpenter) to the hill for the nightcap, the lefty-hitting Moran will take a seat to make room for another right-handed bat at third base in David Freese.