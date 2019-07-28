Moran is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Moran is on the bench for a second straight contest with the Mets sending another left-hander to the mound in Jason Vargas. The 26-year-old has struggled in 14 games since the All-Star break with a .256/.298/.326 slash line and 29.8 percent strikeout rate.

