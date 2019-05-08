Moran is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

With starts in five of the previous six games, Moran appears to have at least temporarily displaced Jung Ho Kang as the Pirates' primary third baseman. That said,the Pirates haven't completely pulled the plug on Kang turning things around, as he'll step into the lineup in the series finale against right-hander Shelby Miller. Kang has gone 0-for-16 over his last six games and is batting .143 with a 33 percent strikeout rate for the season, so if he fails to bust out of his funk Wednesday, Moran's job security would likely grow.