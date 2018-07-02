Moran went 2-for-4 with a grand slam Sunday against the Padres.

Moran took Tyson Ross deep in the fifth inning for his eighth home run of the season. While still not a prolific power hitter, Moran has recorded half of his home runs since May 2 and three since June 16. His fantasy value is deflated as he nearly always sits when the Pirates face a southpaw, but he remains a decent option in deeper leagues due to his ability to make consistent contact.

