Moran went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Cubs.
Moran took Kyle Hendricks deep in second inning for his seventh long ball of the season. He's been productive in three games since being activated from the injured list, reaching base six times in 13 plate appearances -- including two extra-base hits. For the season, he's now hitting .264/.343/.549 across 102 plate appearances.
