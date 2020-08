Moran went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Thursday against Cincinnati.

Moran sent a solo shot out to straightaway center field in the first inning to record his sixth home run of the season. One frame later, he added an RBI single and later came around to score. While Moran has cooled a bit from his torrid start at the plate, he now has multiple hits in two of his past four starts. Overall, Moran is hitting .241/.313/.569 across 64 plate appearances.