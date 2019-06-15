Moran went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and two RBI-singles in an 11-0 victory against the Marlins on Friday.

The 26-year-old had a tough Thursday, going 0-for-4 against the Braves, but overall, he's been hitting a lot better lately. Since May 19, Moran is batting .322 (29-for-90) with seven home runs and 24 RBI in 26 games. Most of his production has come during that span. Overall, he is hitting .275 with 10 long balls, 40 RBI and 23 runs in 189 at-bats this season.