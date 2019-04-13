Moran went 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit three-run homer in a 6-3 victory against the Nationals on Friday.

Manager Clint Hurdle pressed the right button in the top of the 10th, having Moran bat for Jung Ho Kang. Moran broke the tie with a bomb to center, his second of the season. He is also hitting .278 with a 1.076 OPS, six RBI and three runs in 18 at-bats.