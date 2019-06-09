Pirates' Colin Moran: Smashes ninth home run
Moran went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 5-3 loss to the Brewers on Saturday.
He didn't get off to the best of starts in 2019, but Moran is hitting .313 with 12 extra-base hits, including six home runs in the last 30 games since May 8. That's brought his season average up to .278. With this hot streak, owners can expect Moran to continue to start at third base despite the return of Jung Ho Kang on Saturday. Moran also has nine homers, 34 RBI and 20 runs in 169 at-bats this season.
